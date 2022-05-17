Microgreen Directory is the Easiest Place to Find Fresh Local Year-Round Produce, and Most Farms Deliver

SALT LAKE CITY — Microgreen Directory is a new website recently launched in February 2022. The directory’s goal is to connect people looking for fresh produce, specifically microgreens, with their own local microgreen farm. People want fresh local produce, farmers are trying to build a business selling local produce. They focus on microgreens because of their short shelf life, their lifespan post-harvest is days. They can’t be stored and shipped like full-grown produce. Microgreens are only found fresh straight from the farm and bonus they are available year-round.

Microgreen Directory makes supporting local businesses easy. Customers are wondering how to support local; Microgreen Directory is the first step. They can find a local microgreen farm, support a local business and improve their health. Buying local keeps the customers hard-earned money in their town and helps put a meal on a neighbor’s table. “Support local” has turned into a phrase when it is an action, their neighbors need their support, not a hashtag. Microgreen directory is an action anyone can do right now to find their local microgreen farm and make a difference.

How it works. On the homepage of our website potential customers enter their zip code and hit search. A list of local microgreen farms in their area will appear. They then click on the top profile and will be able to see more about that farm, including a “Send Message” button and a direct link to their website. Compare farms and when they are ready, they can contact their preferred farm and ask them about buying microgreens. All payments are made through each individual farm.

Joining Microgreen Directory is free and easy, setup is less than five minutes. Microgreen Directories goal is to have every microgreen farm on their map, and in their search results. Microgreen Directory owners know the pains of finding customers because they are farmers themselves. Microgreen Directory also has helpful content on their blog including tips on buying microgreens, recipes, and best places to buy microgreens by state, where they interview farms and help customers get to know their farmer and where microgreens come from.