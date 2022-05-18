Military Produce Group and Healthy Family Project Join Forces to Support Our Military Kids

Orlando, FL – Military Produce Group and Healthy Family Project celebrated the seventh annual Produce for Kids campaign in a big way with in-person and virtual events, produce department signage, and ads revolving around The Month of the Military Child. As part of the campaign, produce partners made a $4,000 donation to Our Military Kids, an organization that provides learning grants to children whose parents are deployed or recovering from combat injuries.



New this year, military Child Development Centers sent groups of preschoolers to their local commissary to embark on a produce adventure with the location’s produce specialist. Healthy Family Project outfitted produce specialists with materials to use with the kids on a produce scavenger hunt using a pre-written script full of jokes, trivia and produce inspiration.



“We were truly excited to implement this year’s redesigned signage and incorporate additional touch points with the families we serve,” said Jeffrey Evans, sales and marketing manager Military Produce Group “We are grateful to our produce partners for supporting our military community in such a big way.”



Healthy Family Project hosted a cooking class on April 28 exclusively for military kids and their families and featuring the campaign’s produce partners, Red Sun Farms, RealSweet® Onions, Wilcox Fresh and Yes! Apples.



“It was a true pleasure to be able to offer a Healthy Family Project cooking class exclusive to military kids,” said Kara Dallman, executive director at Our Military Kids. “Outside of the grants we will be able to provide to military kids through the campaign, the added cooking class made the campaign extra special this year.”



There were 33 families in attendance for the Zoom class and Dallman opened the class with a thank you and shout out to Military Produce Group, the campaign’s produce partners and signage at the commissaries. Healthy Family Project’s mother and daughter team, Amanda and Charli, led the class through two recipes.



The campaign’s dedicated website provided commissary shoppers with an eCookbook highlighting campaign partners, additional downloadables and more information on the campaign and the previous grants provided to Our Military Kids.

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.3 million to benefit children and families and provided 12 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.



About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children (ages 3-18) of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children’s self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, Our Military Kids has proudly provided 77,000 activity grants worth $30 million to children and teens across the country. For more information, please visit ourmilitarykids.org.