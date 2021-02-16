Misionero Announces Stategic Partnership With Grupo Altex

GONZALES, Calif. – Misionero, a leader in organic salads, prepared lettuces, value-added vegetables, and a pioneer in plant-based salad products, announces a new strategic partnership with Grupo Altex, a leading agricultural company in Mexico.

The newfound partnership will add resources, growing regions and processing capabilities allowing for better distribution for Misionero in the U.S. and Canada and expansion opportunities into Mexico. Created with the customer in mind, the partnership will lead to a product catalog expansion for Misionero’s value-added vegetables, salad blends and kits, and hydroponic lettuces as the company combines resources with Altex.

“We’re excited to partner with Altex as the company’s culture and values align with what we’ve built since Harbinger Group acquired Misionero in 2016,” said Joe Merenda, president of Misionero. “The expertise in protected farming and the use of technology will allow us to bring greater value to our customers. Our shared vision for opportunities within our industry will ensure both an exciting and rewarding future.”

Both companies are committed to their cultural foundations and investing in their communities. Misionero has been focused on social responsibility through its Equitable Food Initiative certifications, while Altex built the “Agricultural Entrepreneurs” program that has graduated over 800 farmers.

“When we had the opportunity to visit the team in person, we recognized the natural, cultural fit,” said Mauricio Servitje, corporate director at Grupo Altex. “Combined with strategic alignment, the path to the partnership was a natural fit, allowing Grupo Altex better access and distribution to the US and Canadian markets.”

About Misionero

Misionero, founded in 1973 by Floyd Griffin, is a leader in the organic specialty salad category. Misionero grows, harvests, produces and packages high quality, vegetables grown year-round. Additionally, the company produces products sold under the Earth Greens Organic, Garden Life, and Green Wave Farms labels. For more information, visit www.misionero.com.

About Grupo Altex

Altex, a leading company in the food industry, aims to grow and process food of the highest quality for both national and international clients. As a Mexican company, Altex is committed to the agricultural and livestock industries of Mexico, where they’re dedicated to carrying out and promoting fair trade, as well as the opening of new markets that guarantee the nation’s development and welfare. For more information, visit https://www.grupoaltex.com/