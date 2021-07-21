Mission Foodservice is Ready to Meet Demand For More Avocado Dishes on Menus

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, in anticipation of Foodservice PMA, today released consumer insights on the food service sector, showing that 77 percent of people who like avocados wish there were more avocado options available on menus 1 – and 91 percent of them are willing to pay more for them. 1 At PMA Foodservice, one of the first in-person industry trade shows in over a year, the company will showcase its custom programs which provide fresh, ripe Hass avocados and mangos according to the needs of every business.

Avocado Intel, Mission’s in-house intelligence capabilities, show that 76 percent of people who like avocados are more likely to order a dish with avocados than without. 1 Moreover, 36 percent of avocado fans report they would pay $2 or more to add avocado to dishes. 1 Mission Foodservice is perfectly positioned to supply avocados for eateries of every kind, given its year-round supply, 24-hour flexibility, anytime delivery options, and hands-on training and education.

“We can infer from our Avocado Intel findings that incorporating additional avocado dishes may be a way to boost profits and increase customer satisfaction, especially as many restaurants are facing pressure to make up for lost time during the pandemic.” said Bryan Garibay, Food Service Sales Manager. “We look forward to discussing our insights and educating our foodservice clients on how to increase their business with avocados at the upcoming PMA Foodservice tradeshow.”

According to Mission’s Avocado Intel, 42 percent of Americans are still eating at restaurants less frequently than they were pre-pandemic, due to cautions regarding COVID-19 protocols and the Delta variant. 2 However, 57 percent of Americans report to be completely comfortable dining indoors. 2

“The industry is beginning to see an uptick in foodservice, which signifies a substantial growth opportunity, and we’re here to guide our clients to manage the anticipated increase in demand,” said Garibay. “We’ve demonstrated great success in adapting our processes to better support the evolving needs of our clients, including last-minute add-ons, daily shipments, ripe specification suggestions, training and education, among other practices.”

Mission Produce will attend PMA Foodservice in Monterey, Calif. from Wednesday, July 21, to Thursday, July 22, 2021. Garibay, along with two of Mission’s Associate Sales Representatives, Jessica Lubag and Paloma Gonzalez, will be sharing Mission’s Foodservice offerings, discussing the company’s latest expansion projects and gathering information to better serve their customers.

“We’ve been eager to reconnect with customers face-to-face. The promising results from our Avocado Intel findings, coupled with our expertise in avocado category management, have properly positioned us to bring more avocados to the dining experience for consumers,” said Garibay.

End Notes

According to a Mission Produce Avocado Intel survey of 1,000 U.S. avocado fans, conducted July 13, 2021. According to a Mission Produce Avocado Intel survey of 5,000 U.S. consumers, conducted July 13, 2021.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

