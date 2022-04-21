Mission Highlights Ripening and Distribution Capabilities to Increase Customer Profitability

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in distributing fresh Hass avocados, continues the “Experience the Difference” campaign by highlighting the company’s world-class ripening and distribution capabilities, which are designed with the goal of driving consumption, reducing shrink, maximizing sales and increasing customers’ profitability with longer-lasting avocados and mangos. The Company’s complete offerings will be on display at the Viva Fresh Expo in Grapevine, Texas.

“We were the first to pioneer ripe avocados with avocado-specific ripening technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure, and we remain the leaders in the category,” said Patrick Cortes, Senior Director of Business Development and Foodservice. “Our ripening expertise, combined with our superior cold chain management and strategically located forward distribution centers (FDCs), provides Mission with the capability to deliver fresh, ripe fruit to our customers in less than 24 hours.”

Properly ripened fruit not only increases shelf-life but is a key driver for the category– nearly 60% of avocado shoppers rank ripeness as a top-three factor in their decision to purchase. 1 To accommodate the needs of each individual customer, Mission develops customized ripening programs to deliver avocados and mangos across multiple ripe stages for retail, wholesale and foodservice customers.

“With an expertly ripened Mission Avocado or Mango, our customers can experience the difference with longer-lasting fruit, reduced food waste and an increased consumer experience,” said Cortes. “Our goal is to promote the best program for our customers that provides an opportunity to ultimately increase their margins.”

With 10 strategically located FDCs in key markets of North America, and over 100 ripe rooms, Mission Produce can expertly ripen over 15 million avocados at any given time. 2

“Our specialists have mastered the art and science ripening. They consistently monitor our ripe rooms and personally inspect the fruit every day to help achieve the highest quality and consistency for our customers and consumers,” added Cortes.

Mission encourages you to follow the campaign using the hashtag #ExperiencetheDifference and stop by booth #406 at the Viva Fresh Expo on April 21-23, 2022.

To learn more about how Mission Produce can elevate your avocado and mango categories, contact domesticsales@missionproduce.com.

According to a Mission Produce Avocado Intel survey of 1,000 avocado purchasers conducted on Oct. 6, 2021. Calculated using Mission Produce ripe room pallet capacity and average avocados per pallet.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru, and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.