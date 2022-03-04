Mission Launches “Experience The Difference” Campaign

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced the launch of the “Experience the Difference” campaign, a year-long initiative to showcase the key advantages customers can experience with Mission through the company’s world-class customer service, ripening and distribution, vertical integration and sourcing, value-added services and sustainability.

The campaign highlights the distinguished attributes of Mission’s industry-leading business model and answers the question, “Why partner with Mission?” The launch comes ahead of Mission’s presence at the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC)’s Southern Exposure in Orlando, Fla.

WATCH: Experience the Difference Video

“The Mission Advantage is about the benefit to the customer,” said Denise Junqueiro, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Mission Produce. “The campaign will highlight Mission’s unique approach to providing value from field to fork.”

Throughout the year, the campaign will spotlight The Mission Advantages:

Ripening and Distribution

Vertical Integration and Sourcing

Value-Added Services

Sustainability

“Ahead of SEPC, our goal is to continue the discussion of how we can best support our customers. At Mission, we constantly seek to innovate– the more we understand our customers’ needs, the better the service we can provide them,” Junqueiro added.

Mission encourages you to follow the campaign using the hashtag #ExperiencetheDifference and stop by booth #945 at SEPC’s Southern Exposure from March 3-5, 2022.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru, and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.