Mission Produce Advances Its Sales and Sourcing Departments

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, with additional offerings in mangos, today announces the development of its sales and sourcing departments to promote the Company’s rapid growth into emerging markets and additional categories. As part of the advancement, Keith Barnard has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Sourcing, Brooke Becker has been promoted to Senior Director of North American Retail, and Mark Solis joins Mission as a Sales Representative.

“Growing our business requires growing our talent,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “At Mission, we believe in investing in our people and positioning them for maximum success in order to lead us forward in the industry. We are confident that Keith, Brooke and Mark will leverage their industry experience and skills in their new roles to support Mission’s expansive growth.”

Keith Barnard’s new responsibilities include overseeing the Company’s growth into emerging markets, as well as continuing to strengthen the relationship and collaboration between the Sales and Sourcing arms of the company.

“I’m eager to take things to the next level as we actively identify and capitalize on emerging markets,” said Keith Barnard. “We’ve got some exciting activities in the pipeline to match our competitive plans for continued growth.”

Becker will manage Mission’s North American retail development, as well as develop the Company’s sales personnel. She will focus on strengthening the department by enhancing the Company’s world-class service for its customer base and by leading a professional development program. Solis joins Mission with 25 years of experience in produce sales and account management. In support of the Company’s advancement, Solis’ responsibilities will be to build relationships with customers to achieve maximum sales profitability and market penetration.

“Brooke’s continued success in sales has driven impressive results for the Company, while Mark’s more than two decades of industry experience make him a valuable addition to the team,” said Stephen Fink, Vice President of North American Sales. “We are confident that Brooke and Mark will continue driving us forward, especially as we focus on the synergy between our avocado and mango programs and our ability to grow the categories for our customers.”

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

