Mission Produce Announces Record-Breaking Mid-Year Review for Avocados & Mangos Ahead Of NEPC

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced a record-breaking mid-year review for the U.S. avocado and mango categories ahead of the New England Produce Council’s (NEPC) Floral & Food Service Expo in Boston, Mass., from August 19-20, 2024.

In Q2 2024, industry dollar sales for both avocados and mangos hit record highs: avocados hit $938.1 million– a 19% increase from Q2 2023, and mangos reached $155.4 million, up 4% from Q2 2023.1

“The strong category performance of avocados and mangos in Q2 is a testament to the value of these commodities in the consumer diet,” said Cheryl Hoefs, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As we look forward to a promising second half of 2024, Mission Produce is committed to bringing profitable opportunities to our partners by leveraging our award-winning category management service,2 powered by AvoIntel™. This Fall, as consumers shift focus to back-to-school meal planning and football season, we’re helping our customers drive demand and maximize profitability through strategic programming, promotion support, and cross-merchandising. With our customer-tailored ripe programs and unparalleled supply reliability, Mission Produce is the preferred industry partner for both avocados and mangos.”

As the summer avocado seasons out of California, Peru and Colombia wind down, Mission Produce is preparing to supply fall promotions with avocados from Mexico and Chile. In the mango market, high-quality Kent, Keitt and Honey mangos continue to arrive from Mexico, and the Brazilian mango season is anticipated to start ramping up by early September.

Read more about 2024's Q2 results on Mission's AvoIntel™ blog at www.missionproduce.com/blog.