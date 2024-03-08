Mission Produce Appoints New President & Chief Operating Officer

OXNARD, Calif. — Mission Produce, Inc., a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced the appointment of John Pawlowski to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 1, 2024. Steve Barnard will continue to serve as Mission Produce’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Pawlowski is a highly accomplished executive leader joining Mission with more than 25 years in the global food and foodservice industry, specializing in business development, system optimization and executive team management. Pawlowski has a proven track record of leading international market growth strategies in large global organizations such as J.M. Smucker, where he progressed over more than 16 years in a variety of leadership positions, culminating with a post as Vice President of International, driving logistical efficiencies, market access and strategic partnerships. Most recently, he served as the President and COO of Lipari Foods, a leading independent distributor, where he was responsible for leading M&A and organic growth, expanding the company’s national distribution and designing operational strategy. Pawlowski leverages his international expertise in process improvement, logistics and organizational design to build results-driven teams that demonstrate growth.

“John is an exceptional leader who brings a passion for innovation that strongly aligns with the long-term goals of Mission Produce as a market leader,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. “With his comprehensive background in the international food industry and impressive track record of driving businesses to new heights, I believe his skillset will greatly contribute to our continued growth as we work to enhance our operating strategies to maximize shareholder value.”

“I am thrilled to join Mission Produce as a global leader with a strategic vision to drive avocado consumption across the globe,” said Pawlowski. “With Mission’s unparalleled positioning, advanced global infrastructure and world-class team, there are endless opportunities to leverage the Company’s assets for accelerated growth. I look forward to applying my expertise in market access and operational design to help optimize Mission’s operations and deliver value for its customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Pawlowski holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Kent State University and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Miami University.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and currently services retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

