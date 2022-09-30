Mission Produce Hosts 10th Golf Tournament Fundraiser

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc., a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, hosted its annual philanthropic golf tournament in support of The Mission Foundation, which gives 100% of event revenue back to charitable organizations.

This year’s tournament was held on Sept. 16th, 2022, at the Moorpark Country Club in Moorpark, Calif., where over 180 players from the U.S. and Canada participated in the 3-course, 27-hole tournament. Mission raised $130K for the foundation, which supports causes involving children, families, and agriculture education.

“I’m grateful for the generosity of our people and sponsors as we celebrate Mission’s 10th golf tournament fundraiser,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “This annual tradition brings out the ‘fun’ in our Mission Produce culture, while allowing us to give back to our communities and provide a space for those in the industry to connect.”

This year, the tournament winners include:

1st Place – Fisher Brothers Trucking and Logistics

2nd Place – Pablo’s Produce

3rd Place – National Lift Fleet Leasing (NLFL)

Following the tournament, Mission hosted a banquet to recognize the day’s top performers.

“A big thank you to all of our sponsors and teams for supporting The Mission Foundation,” added Barnard.

To learn more about Mission Produce’s community investment and The Mission Foundation, visit www.missionproduce.com/our-community.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the Company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes 12 forward distribution centers that are strategically positioned in key markets throughout North America, China and Europe, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.