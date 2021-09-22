Mission Produce Hosts Ninth Annual Philanthropic Golf Tournament

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, with additional offerings in mangos, hosted its much-anticipated ninth annual philanthropic golf tournament at the Moorpark Country Club in support of The Mission Foundation, which gives 100% of revenue from the event back to local charities, including the Ventura College Foundation Chappy Morris Scholarship Fund and Interface Children & Family Services. The tournament produced a strong turnout with 208 participants from the United States and Canada.

“We’re grateful for the impressive turnout this year, and to be able to bring the tradition back to our people and sponsors,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “Fun is our first core value and events like this help us connect with our industry and give back to our local communities while staying true to our values.”

This year, Mission raised $125K from 38 sponsors, many of whom have sponsored from the very beginning. The 3-course, 27-hole tournament hosted multiple winners for the day.

TOURNAMENT WINNERS

1st Place – Pablo’s Produce

2nd Place – BM2 Freight Services

3rd Place – Gibbs International

“We want to thank all of our sponsors and teams for coming out for a day of fun to raise money for local charities,” added Barnard. Following the tournament, Mission hosted a banquet with raffles, prizes and recognition of the day’s top performers.

To learn more about The Mission Foundation and supported causes, visit www.missionproduce.com/our-community.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.