Mission Produce, Inc. Ships First Peruvian Hass Avocados to South Korea

Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission”), the world’s most advanced avocado network, today announced its first-ever shipment of Peruvian Hass avocados to South Korea, after phytosanitary protocol was recently established. The container was expertly packed by Mission’s South and Central America team operating out of Mission’s Peruvian packing house, which is the largest avocado packing house in the world. The shipment is expected to arrive at the South Korea Port of Busan mid-June. Mission Produce’s global sources of supply allow for additional shipments throughout the year from core growing markets such as Mexico and California.

Thomas Padilla, Mission Produce’s Sr. Director of Export Sales, stated, “This was a collective effort that was in process for many years and we are excited to provide South Koreans a consistent supply of healthy and delicious Peruvian Hass avocados for years to come.”

Keith Barnard, Mission Produce’s Vice President of Global Sourcing, added, “Mission’s Peruvian fruit is of the highest quality as a result of our intensive pre- and post-harvest practices. We are proud to deliver our premium fruit and look forward to its arrival in Busan in the coming weeks.”

Mission Produce would like to thank Peru’s Ministry for Agriculture and Irrigation (Minagri) in addition to all those involved for making this a reality.

#30

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. The company owns and operates state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in multiple growing locations including California, Mexico, Peru and Colombia, and it also sources product from countries such as Chile, New Zealand and Guatemala. In addition, Mission Produce’s global distribution network includes 11 forward distribution centers in North America, China and Europe. Over the past 35 years, Mission Produce has become recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business.