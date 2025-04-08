Mission Produce Introduces New Honey Mango Clamshell

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced a new seasonal product offering, its 4-count Honey Mango clamshell, packed with the World’s Finest Mangos™ from Mexico. Available for a limited time in the Spring, this new value-pack is ready to grab-and-go, bringing convenience and value to the mango shopper.

“As we continue to drive the mango market forward, our new 4-count Honey mango clamshell is primed to elevate your produce aisle as a highly anticipated seasonal offering,” said Galen Johnson, Senior Director of Sales. “Mango shoppers are looking for value-pack purchase opportunities, and our user-friendly clamshell packaging delivers both value and convenience to inspire more mango purchasing.”

More than 70% of mango purchases are made on impulse,1 and Mission’s attractive clamshell is designed to capture shopper attention. Additionally, 71% of mango consumers eat mangos as snacks,2 so as a small-sized variety, Honey mangos appeal to a large majority of mango shoppers. Honey mangos, also known as Ataúlfo mangos, are known for their fiberless flesh, creamy texture, small seed and sweet flavor profile.

“We’re currently receiving a plentiful, high-quality supply of Honey mangos from Mexico,” added Johnson. “These golden beauties are fresh, flavorful, and as sweet as honey– perfect for snacking, blending, or topping your favorite dishes.”

Mission Produce will showcase the Honey Mango Clamshell at the Viva Fresh Expo (booth #306) in Houston, Texas, from April 10-12, 2025. In other news, the Mission team will attend the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Montreal, Canada, (booth #1519) from April 8-10, 2025. To schedule a meeting, please email SalesReps@missionproduce.com.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and currently services retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year- round supply of premium fruit.

Mission’s global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management.

For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

