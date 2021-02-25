Mission Produce Launches First-of-its-Kind Avocado Podcast

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announces the launch on Thursday, Feb. 25., of For the Love of Avocados, the first-ever podcast to focus on avocado tips and tricks, avocado farming, marketplace trends and everything in between. Hosted by Patrick Cortes, Senior Director of Business Development at Mission Produce, the podcast will also feature special guests, such as industry experts, foodies, and health and wellness experts, and be published on a monthly basis.

“We are a company of firsts– and launching a podcast is a natural step to continue leading the industry forward,” Ross Wileman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mission Produce, said. “As avocado consumption continues to increase, we notice an opportunity to reach our customers and consumers through the convenience of a podcast to promote an exceptional avocado experience and provide useful information.”

“For our first episode, we’re speaking with one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterbacks, Ryan Griffin, about his journey to the Big Game and testing his avocado knowledge,” Cortes said. “We’ll also discuss insights into avocado sales for one of the biggest avocado holidays of the year.”

“We look forward to creating valuable and entertaining content to bring expanded value to our marketplace,” Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Denise Junqueiro, said. “Our podcast will take from our almost four decades of fresh avocado experience to provide a novel perspective on avocados and share the many stories that have yet to be heard.”

For the Love of Avocados is currently available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic. Listeners can contribute to the conversation on social media by using #FortheLoveofAvocados.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.