Mission Produce Launches Health and Wellness Campaign ‘Opt For Avo’

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced the launch of Opt For Avo, a health and lifestyle campaign designed to promote healthy lifestyles with the World’s Finest Avocados. Mission will promote avocado as a healthy substitute for foods high in saturated fats through social media content, influencer partnerships with registered dietitians, in-store merchandising options and digital media kits.

“In the wake of increasing focus on consumer health, we foresee this campaign as a timely movement to increase market penetration and overall avocado consumption,” Ross Wileman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said. “More than educate on the nutritional benefits of avocados, we aim to ignite a consumer habit to use this superfood not only as a healthy substitute, but to ‘wow up your week’ and bring joy and happiness to every meal.”

In a survey of over 8,000 consumers, only 65% of participants associated avocados with healthy fats, despite a medium Hass avocado containing 18 grams of monounsaturated fats,* making it a healthy substitute for foods high in saturated fats.

According to the same survey, only 51% of consumers associated avocados with heart health, 36% considered them a good source of fiber and 32% as immunity-boosting. However, by opting for avocado, consumers opt for 20 vitamins and minerals that are essential to a daily diet, and associated with heart health, skin health, weight management,1 a balanced diet, and increased satiety.2

“Avocados are a delicious and easy way to add in more nutrients to your day,” May Zhu, Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist and Founder of Nutrition Happens, said. “They’re packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that can help fat-soluble nutrients like Vitamin A, D, E, and K absorb better in the body. Research shows that the healthy fats found in avocados have a cholesterol-lowering effect when substituted for sources of saturated fat.”

“We’re excited to have May as one of our key partners to help us encourage consumers to ‘dazzle up their day’ with happy and healthy moments with avocados.” Denise Junqueiro, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, said. “We’re leaning on data and science to drive our Opt For Avo campaign forward. There is significant opportunity to give consumers more reasons to integrate avocados into a healthy lifestyle and get their ‘daily dose of delicious.’”

As part of an overall healthy lifestyle,3 avocados can be substituted 1:1 for butter, margarine, cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and more.

To join Mission in merchandising with the Opt For Avo campaign, or to download the Opt For Avo digital assets, please visit https://worldsfinestavocados.com/marketplace/avocado-intel. To follow the conversation on social, use #OptForAvo.

