OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, today announced the publication of its fiscal year (FY) 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Finest for the Future. Providing an update on the company’s ESG progress since FY 2020, the Report details the actions, goals and initiatives through which Mission aspires to provide the finest for its people, product and planet.

“At Mission, we recognize our responsibility to treat our land, resources and people with respect as we work toward the goal of cultivating a better future for generations to come,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mission. “I’m proud to share our progress over the last year as we remain committed to transparency with our stakeholders, customers and consumers.”

Highlights of the Report include:

Food Waste: The Company applied shelf-life extension technology to more than 34 million pounds of avocados,beating its waste reduction goal by 55%.

The Company applied shelf-life extension technology to more than 34 million pounds of avocados,beating its waste reduction goal by 55%. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I): Mission sponsored the produce industry’s first-ever DE&I initiative in partnership with the Produce Marketing Association’s Center for Growing Talent.

Mission sponsored the produce industry’s first-ever DE&I initiative in partnership with the Produce Marketing Association’s Center for Growing Talent. Emissions: Mission decreased trash sent to landfills by 19% and increased recycling by 33% compared to FY 2020.

Mission decreased trash sent to landfills by 19% and increased recycling by 33% compared to FY 2020. Plastic Reduction: Mission utilized bags with finer netting and thinner film without sacrificing quality and performance, reaching more than one-third of the Company’s plastic reduction goal to decrease plastic in 50% of the bags packed and shipped globally by FY 2025.

Mission utilized bags with finer netting and thinner film without sacrificing quality and performance, reaching more than one-third of the Company’s plastic reduction goal to decrease plastic in 50% of the bags packed and shipped globally by FY 2025. Community Investment: Mission is on track to increase its charitable giving by 50% by the end of 2022.

“As a global leader in precision farming practices, Mission uses less to grow more,” said Delanie Beeson, Mission’s Global Science and Sustainability Manager. “From field to fork, we strive to provide a high-quality product to our customers without sacrificing our commitment to sustainability. The health and safety of our people, our product and our planet will continue to be a guiding force in the future of our business.”

Mission’s sustainability topics for reporting were informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index framework to provide stakeholders with standardized metrics showing the comprehensive impact of Mission’s ESG activities. Other topics covered in the report include product quality, health and safety, water management, carbon sequestration, waste reduction, emissions and governance.

To learn more about Mission’s commitment to sustainability, the 2021 Finest for the Future ESG Report is available to view and download at https://issuu.com/missionavocados/docs/mis-esg-report.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the Company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes 12 forward distribution centers that are strategically positioned in key markets throughout North America, China and Europe, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

