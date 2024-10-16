Mission Produce Unveils New Mango Product, Launches ‘World’s Finest’ Campaign

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced its World’s Finest Avocados and World’s Finest Mangos campaign ahead of the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, Ga., from October 17-19, 2024. As part of the campaign, the Company will unveil a new product innovation: Retail-Ready Mangos, a 4-count value pack of snacking mangos.

“Mission Produce has been building momentum all year long in the mango category, and we’re thrilled to share our consumer-friendly value-pack of snacking mangos,” said Diana McClean, Director of Marketing & Communications. “A significant 18% of mango spend in the last year was made at club stores, revealing that shoppers are looking for value-pack opportunities.1 So, we’re bringing the benefits of convenience and value to mango shoppers in our mission to drive the category forward. We say ‘retail-ready’ because the bag was designed for the retailer to easily display in-store, and for the shopper to easily grab and go.”

The launch of Retail-Ready Mangos kicks off the Company’s ‘World’s Finest Avocados’ and ‘World’s Finest Mangos’ campaign, which continues the conversation on The Mission Advantage: Diversified Sourcing for a Year-Round Supply, Global Marketing and Distribution, Industry-Leading Ripening, Data-Driven Intelligence Powered by AvoIntelTM, and Elite Customer Service.

“The Mission Advantage is about communicating the value of our strategic partnership to our customers in all channels,” added McClean. “We’re much more than a supplier– the Mission Produce team is passionate, innovative, and committed to delivering successful solutions. We’re focused on driving the produce industry forward with category leadership in avocados and mangos, and we leverage the many benefits of our global network to deliver only the ‘World’s Finest’ avocados and mangos year-round.”

Mission will be showcasing its World’s Finest Avocados, World’s Finest Mangos, and new Retail-Ready Mango Bag at booth #B3838. Mission Produce’s global leadership team from the U.S., Mexico and Peru will be representing the Company’s Sales & Marketing, Sourcing, Operations, Transportation, and Food Safety teams. To schedule a meeting with Mission’s world-class team, email SalesReps@missionproduce.com.

End Notes