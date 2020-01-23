Molly Ringwald Makes Super Bowl Ad Debut With Avocados From Mexico

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM) announced in their first teaser, titled “Tiara,” that they’ve partnered with Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer and author, Molly Ringwald for their 2020 Super Bowl advertisement. Glimpse a sneak peek at what the Always Worth It brand and Ringwald are cooking up for this year’s Big Game in the “Tiara” teaser.

“Our creative concept is a lot of fun and brings together a few of our favorite things – avocados, Molly Ringwald and of course, humor,” said Kevin Hamilton, head of brand marketing, PR & strategy at Avocados From Mexico. “We felt Molly was the perfect fit for the brand given her prestigious career and the fact that she genuinely loves Avocados From Mexico.”

In the first teaser, fans can watch Ringwald prep one of the Avocados From Mexico in its hair and makeup chair before the pair have their big Super Bowl ad moment. Even a star like Molly Ringwald can see that Avocados From Mexico are always worth the extra attention.

“When I first heard about this opportunity, not only was I excited because it’s my first Super Bowl ad, but I was thrilled to work with a brand that I am both familiar with and eat on a regular basis,” said Ringwald. “Avocados From Mexico are worth it because they are healthy, delicious on everything and always in season. I hope people love this funny, entertaining ad as much as I’ve loved filming it.”

For the second year running, Avocados From Mexico’s big game campaign was developed with creative agency partner Energy BBDO.

Digital Experience

This news follows last week’s announcement from Avocados From Mexico surrounding the launch of its digital activation called #AvoNetwork. In order to delight fans and build excitement in the lead up to the Big Game, the brand is using cutting-edge technology and a decentralized marketplace to put digital assets on the blockchain. Consumers can visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/ where they have a chance to win over $30,000 USD worth of prizes, including a high-end designer tiara valued at $2,745 USD.

