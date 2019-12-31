Monitor & Record Temperature and Humidity Levels With Instruments From QA Supplies

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – QA Supplies is proud to be recommended as the quality supplier of postharvest equipment for professionals who monitor, control, or evaluate environmental conditions to assure the quality of fresh produce and other perishables. In the month of January, find QA Supplies at both the Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference (Booth #548) and International Production & Processing Expo (Booth #B7546).

For professionals interested in the most recent instrumentation for gas analysis, look no further than the Handheld Carbon Dioxide, Temperature and Relative Humidity Meter. This portable meter puts quick and accurate CO2, Temperature and Humidity measurements in the palm of your hand. With a design intended for checking indoor carbon dioxide levels for personal safety and to help maintain product quality, this meter is perfect for on-the-go usage. A large, back-lit LCD screen is easy to read in dimly lit environments, making it ideal for checking CO2 and temperature in ripening or cold storage rooms.

The compact RTR-501 Logger is a customer-favorite instrument for real-time monitoring of temperature when used with any of the data collectors in the RTR-500 series. Additionally, it is water resistant and dustproof, making it ideal for use in harsh environments such as frozen or refrigerated storage. For those looking for temperature monitoring while products are in transit, this logger works in that capacity, as well! When used with the RTR-500GSM base station, get real-time monitoring of goods during transport.

The company has developed a diverse selection of quality assurance equipment with instrumentation for air & gas analysis, water quality measurement, temperature, data logging, harvesting, and more. To view the full selection of products, visit the company’s website or check out their new 2020 catalog.

Find QA Supplies at the Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference January 9-12, 2020 in Savannah, GA at Booth #548. The team will also be at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, GA on January 28-30, 2020 at Booth #B7546.