Morning Kiss Organic Brings Tropical Sweetness with Gold Kiwi

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is adding Gold Kiwi to its lineup of organic fruits and vegetables. Ready to ship for the summer season, the company will offer retailers a great value with both bulk (6kg/568ct) and 6/4ct options.

Gold Kiwi have less fuzz on the outer skin, a vibrant yellow fruit, as well as fewer seeds and a smaller core than the green variety. With a sweeter, less tart taste than a green kiwi, Gold Kiwi has notes of mango and pineapple, bringing a truly tropical flavor. With more than 20 vitamins and minerals, this healthy food also contains high amounts of dietary fiber, folate, and antioxidants. Consumers can enjoy Gold Kiwi as a standalone snack by cutting in half and scooping out the fruit, or by adding to fruit salads, desserts, or even a sweet relish.

“We’re excited to offer Gold Kiwis as part of our organic program,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “The tropical taste is sure to delight consumers, and for those who are increasingly health conscious, just one Gold Kiwi contains an entire day’s serving of vitamin C,” she adds. “We are packing both in bulk and smaller counts to bring the most value to our retail partners.”

All produce is packed fresh to order with daily deliveries, and Morning Kiss Organic offers highly customized retail programs to meet the needs of each individual retailer.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.

Sales Contact:

Avocados, citrus & juice: (617) 884-9033. Potatoes, onions & vegetables: (617) 884-8685. More information: www.morningkissorganic.com