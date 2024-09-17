Morning Kiss Organic Celebrates Fall with Snack-Ready Apples and Pears

Chelsea, MA – This fall, Morning Kiss Organic is delighted to offer a wide selection of organic apples and pears, packaged in convenient 2lb bags — perfect for on-the-go snacking and ideal for back-to-school lunches. In addition to the popular 2lb bags, Morning Kiss Organic will also offer apples and pears in bulk, available in full cartons and half cartons, providing even more options for retailers and consumers alike.

The 2lb bag format is designed to meet the needs of both consumers and retailers. With a competitive price point and smaller fruit sizes, these bags are perfect for families seeking convenient and healthy snack options. This packaging format also integrates seamlessly into existing Northeast conventional apple programs, allowing retailers to offer a high-quality organic product alongside their conventional fruit offerings.

Organic apple varieties include Gala, Granny Smith, Fuji, and Honeycrisp, all available in 2lb bags or bulk cartons. This year-round program is supported through partnerships with top growers in Washington, Chile, Argentina and New Zealand. Program and promotional pricing opportunities are available, and the versatile apples are a perfect option to promote during the fall and winter.

Morning Kiss Organic’s organic pears are also available in 2lb bags and bulk packaging, offered in 12/2lb or 18/2lb configurations. For bulk buyers, both full-size and half-size cartons are available, giving retailers maximum flexibility. Retailers can also opt to include an organic band around each piece of fruit, making checkout easier and boosting organic sales. In addition to their great taste, organic pears are recognized for their nutritional benefits, including fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Increasingly, consumers are turning to organic options for their perceived health and environmental benefits.

“Apples and pears are loved across the board, and we’re thrilled to spotlight these family-favorite products in our fall lineup,” said Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit. “The resealable 2lb bags offer great convenience for consumers, while the packaging size and competitive pricing make it a win for our retail partners.”

To ensure maximum freshness, Morning Kiss Organic packs produce fresh to order and employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing product spoilage and enhancing retailer profitability. The company is committed to delivering top-quality organic produce while prioritizing social responsibility, partnering only with suppliers who adhere to the highest standards of fair labor and sustainable agriculture.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is part of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit, and Arrowfarms, and is headquartered in Massachusetts. Offering organic produce year-round, the company provides a wide range of customizable, packed-to-order formats, including 2lb bags and bulk cartons. Their unique packaging options minimize waste and increase product turnover, providing cost-effective solutions for both consumers and retailers. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, delivering fresh, non-GMO products daily to stores and distribution centers.