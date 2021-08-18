Morning Kiss Organic Debuts New Products and Packaging at the Organic Produce Summit

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic will exhibit at the 2021 Organic Produce Summit on September 15-16 in Monterey, California, where the company will debut several new products and new sustainable packaging. New products within the line include organic melon and organic herbs. These products join an already extensive year round program of organic produce.



“Melon is a summer favorite, and a perfect addition to our organic offerings,” says Michael Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “And, expanding our business to include organic herbs is an exciting development for our company as well as our customers. We are happy to be able to provide all the elements for organic cooking within our family of brands,” says Guptill.

Sustainable Bio-Able film wrapped bags will also be revealed at the Organic Produce Summit. The packaging is 100% recyclable and degradable, fully breaking down within 2 years.



“Sustainability is a priority at Morning Kiss Organic, and we are thrilled to be moving our packaging in a sustainable direction,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “This new packaging truly enables the consumer to make eco-conscious choices as the packaging can be easily recycled.”



Headquartered just outside of Boston, MA, is your East Coast source for organic fruits and vegetables. Morning Kiss Organic partners with mid-sized, family-owned farms to support healthy eco-systems while providing natural, healthy and non-GMO produce. “Our mission is to support farmers, the environment and our community through our line of organic fruits and vegetables,” says Mike Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “We think everyone should have access to high quality, affordably priced organic produce.”



Morning Kiss Organic specializes in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for both the retailer and the end consumer. Providing organic produce in a range of customizable formats reduces waste, provides economical options and ensures a faster turn for the retailer. Morning Kiss Organic works with East Coast farmers whenever possible so their products are subject to less freight – good for the environment and pricing.



For more information on new products and sustainability initiatives, visit the Morning Kiss Organic booth #149 at the Organic Produce Summit.



About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.

