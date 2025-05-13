Morning Kiss Organic Excited for Start of Organic Melon Program 

Chelsea, MA — Morning Kiss Organic is thrilled to announce the return and expansion of its popular organic melon program, offering mini seedless watermelons, cantaloupes, and honeydews throughout the summer and into early winter. With sourcing from Mexico, California, and North Carolina, this season’s program is designed to deliver exceptional taste, quality, and freshness to retailers and consumers alike.

“Nothing captures the essence of summer like fresh organic melon,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “These fruits are not only delicious and healthy but also a smart way for retailers to boost organic sales during the peak summer months.”

Strong Outlook for Summer Crop

The outlook for this summer’s melon crop is very promising, with excellent volume expected out of California’s Central Valley—an area known for producing some of the finest melons in the country. This abundance positions Morning Kiss Organic to support robust promotional activity throughout July and August, making it an ideal time for retailers to feature organic melons prominently in-store and online. Strong supply will allow for flexible ordering, attractive pricing, and eye-catching displays that drive consumer engagement and sales.

Morning Kiss Organic’s season will run from May through early December, with East Coast-grown mini seedless watermelons available from late June through early August. The company is looking forward to bringing in melons from a North Carolina grower. It will enhance both regional sourcing and sustainability, which is in line with Morning Kiss Organic’s commitment to supporting local farming communities whenever possible.

Proper cold chain management is a key part of the Morning Kiss Organic approach. Each variety of melon is handled with care to maintain optimal temperature throughout the supply chain, while just-in-time inventory management reduces spoilage and ensures peak freshness. And Melons are more than a delicious summer staple—they’re a nutritional powerhouse. Watermelon is rich in lycopene, a potent antioxidant linked to reduced risks of heart disease and certain cancers. Cantaloupe delivers 100% of your daily vitamin C and is an excellent source of vitamin A, while honeydew provides a rich mix of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit, and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year-round in a range of customizable, packed-to-order formats. The company’s unique packaging options offer economic benefits, faster product turns, and reduced waste. Morning Kiss Organic is always non-GMO and committed to sourcing from East Coast growers when possible. Daily deliveries and just-in-time inventory management ensure the freshest, best-tasting produce available.