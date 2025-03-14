Morning Kiss Organic Highlights Imported Organic Apple and Pear Program for Spring and Summer

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is excited to announce the arrival of its imported organic apple and pear program, available this spring and summer. Sourced from trusted growers in Chile and Argentina, these high-quality organic fruits will be available in convenient 2lb bags, as well as full and half bulk cartons, providing retailers and consumers with fresh and flavorful options during the warmer months.

The 2lb bag format is ideal for consumers looking for convenient, healthy snacks, while also offering a competitive price point and smaller fruit sizes. Retailers can seamlessly integrate these organic options into their existing apple and pear programs, catering to increasing consumer demand for fresh, organic produce.

Organic apple varieties available this season include Gala, Granny Smith, Fuji, and Honeycrisp. With direct partnerships with top organic growers in Chile and Argentina, Morning Kiss Organic ensures a steady supply of fresh, high-quality apples throughout the spring and summer months. Promotional pricing opportunities are available, providing excellent value for both retailers and consumers.

Morning Kiss Organic’s imported organic pears will also be available in 2lb bags and bulk packaging, offered in 12/2lb or 18/2lb configurations. Bulk buyers can choose from full-size and half-size cartons, with the option to include an organic band around each piece of fruit for easier checkout and enhanced organic sales. Pears remain a popular choice for their delicious taste and nutritional benefits, including fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

“Our imported apple and pear program allows us to provide fresh, organic fruit year-round,” said Nelly Czajkowski of DiSilva Fruit. “By working directly with growers in Chile and Argentina, we ensure top-quality produce for our retail partners, with strong promotional opportunities during the spring and summer. Morning Kiss Organic is proud to offer organic apples and pears year round, ensuring customers always have access to the freshest organic fruit, regardless of the season.”

To maximize freshness, Morning Kiss Organic packs produce fresh to order and employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing spoilage and protecting retailer profitability. The company remains committed to delivering premium organic produce while maintaining the highest standards of fair labor and sustainable agriculture.

For retailers interested in expanding their organic offerings, Morning Kiss Organic can also develop private label programs to meet specific branding and packaging needs.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of DiSilva Fruit, Gold Bell, and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, we work directly with a diverse network of growers to provide fresh, high-quality organic produce year-round. Our customizable packaging solutions offer cost efficiency, faster product turnover, and reduced waste. To ensure peak freshness and flavor, we utilize just-in-time inventory management and daily deliveries. Committed to natural and healthy foods, all Morning Kiss Organic products are always non-GMO. We prioritize sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, reinforcing our dedication to local agriculture and sustainability while ensuring daily deliveries to stores and distribution centers.