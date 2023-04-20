Morning Kiss Organic Welcomes Imported Pear Season

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is welcoming imported pear season, working with partners in Argentina to provide the highest quality fruit. Import season runs March through June, and seasonal varieties that will be offered include Packham, D’Anjou, Bartlett.



Currently, Morning Kiss is sourcing Bartlett pears from Argentina, a country that meets the highest food safety standards and also social compliance standards. Social compliance standards ensure that grower partners go above and beyond the organic standards in taking care of their communities and the environment.



“We are looking forward to pear season and partnering with Argentine growers,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “Pears are popular among all demographics, and we expect good volume this season with plenty of opportunities for promotions for our retail partners.”



Morning Kiss Organic is offering a 2lb pear bag – packed as a 12/2lb or 18/2lb – that is perfect for families and provides value with a less expensive price per piece. Pears are also available in full size cartons or half cartons, with the option to have an organic band around each piece of fruit to ensure retailers get the organic sale at check out. Private label options are available.



Pears are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants. They make a perfect lunchbox snack, or a sweet addition to salads and desserts. Pears are ripe when they smell fragrant and are soft to the touch near the stem.



As with all of its offerings, organic pears will be packed fresh to order. Morning Kiss Organic employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.