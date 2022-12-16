MountainKing Kicks Off 2023 With Sales Contest Featuring Top-Selling Variety

HOUSTON, TX – MountainKing is kicking off 2023 with a first-quarter sales contest offering produce managers the chance to win cash prizes for the merchandising and sales of the company’s top-selling Baby Golds in 24 oz., 3# and bulk offerings.

MountainKing’s “Go For The Gold, Baby!” sales contest will award a $500 VISA gift card to the top stores of each participating retailer with the highest percentage of Baby Gold sales and/or the best display during the period January 1 – March 31. Second place is a $250 VISA gift card with third place a $100 VISA gift card.

Produce managers of participating retail partners who sign up can enter the contest based on sales, best display or both. Every participant also receives a $25 Amazon gift card. Winners will be chosen by each chain’s buying department. All chain store groups are eligible to participate. To enter, contact MountainKing’s Andreas Trettin by December 30, 2022 at 713-980-7472 or at atrettin@mtnking.com.

“We want to start the new year off by rewarding produce managers for outstanding performance,” says Trettin, MountainKing’s director of marketing. “There’s no better way to do that than with one of our top-selling varieties.”

Perfect for cold weather soups, stews, pot roasts and slow cookers, Trettin explains the variety offers an intense yellow interior, superior flavor and comes pre-sized for convenient cooking. Shoppers pay an average of $1.94/lb. for MountainKing’s Baby Golds, an impressive $42,000 per truckload.

“Our supply levels are better than they’ve been in quite a while,” he adds.

MountainKing’s Baby Golds are fresh-packed to order in see-through mesh bags to offer full visibility and extended product shelf life. Surveys by MountainKing show 71% of customers prefer mesh bags and 65% of those who purchase small bags of fresh potatoes buy them every two weeks.

As part of its “Go For The Gold, Baby!” sales promotion, MountainKing is offering retailers high-graphic half bins, signage, free social media ads and starter kits.

Bags of small golden potatoes are up +12% in tonnage, +17% in unit volume and +24% in dollars for the past 52 weeks, according to the market research firm IRI. Small gold potato sales also account for 31% of all yellow flesh sales.