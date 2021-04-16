MountainKing’s COVID Relief Efforts Top 1.6 Million Pounds of Fresh Potatoes for Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, TX – One year after making its first COVID-19 relief delivery to the Houston Food Bank, MountainKing has now shipped more than 1.6 million pounds of fresh potatoes to the non-profit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to those in need.

“For years, MountainKing has been a supporter of the Houston Food Bank and its mission of providing food for better lives,” notes Andreas Trettin, the company’s director of marketing. “As a Houston-based company, now more than ever it’s imperative that we take care of fellow Houstonians and our neighbors across southeast Texas.”

The nation’s largest food bank by distribution, the Houston Food Bank continues to direct MountainKing’s fresh potatoes to its network of 1,500 food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools.

“Now more than ever, it is important for us to be able to provide nutritious foods to our community Partners to assist those struggling with food-insecurity,” says Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank. “Given their nutritious value and long shelf life, fresh potatoes are ideal, and we are thankful to MountainKing for their continued generosity and support to help us provide food for better lives.”

In the Houston Food Bank’s last fiscal year, which includes its COVID-19 response, the organization provided access to 159 million nutritious meals in 18 southeast Texas counties. More than 1.1 million people in the region served by the Food Bank are considered food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to fuel a healthy life

While Trettin adds MountainKing takes pride in its COVID-19 relief efforts to date, he says the company’s donation totals are “a sober reminder of just how devastating COVID-19 has been on families and their ability to put a nutritious meal on the table.”

MountainKing’s affiliate company, Schoenmann Produce, also has shipped roughly 500,000 pounds of fresh produce to the Houston Food Bank.

“The Food Bank’s ability to accept large quantities of product and distribute them to those in the field makes the organization an invaluable part of our community,” adds Cary Hoffman, president and owner of Schoenmann Produce. Hoffman also is a former member of the Houston Food Bank’s Board of Directors.

Both MountainKing and Schoenmann Produce will continue to ship product to the Houston Food Bank, Trettin adds.

“When it comes to the COVID-19 relief efforts, we still have a long row to hoe,” he adds.