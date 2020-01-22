Moxxy Marketing Wins Davey Award for Peterson Farms Sliced Apples Bags and Apple Sauce Labels

Salinas, CA — Moxxy Marketing has been awarded a silver Davey Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) for their work on the Peterson Farms Treats brand of sliced apples and apple sauce for school foodservice programs.

Moxxy developed a line of whimsical sliced-apple bag designs for school lunchrooms to feature throughout the year including winter, back-to-school, autumn, spring, and patriotic themes, among others. As part of the packaging program, Moxxy also developed an apple character named “Corey,” who changes appearances with each theme. An extensive line of flavored apple sauce packages complements the sliced-apple bag designs, with Corey appearing alongside other fruit characters such as mixed berries, strawberry-banana, and watermelon.



Moxxy’s designs were selected from more than 4,000 entries to this acclaimed annual awards competition.

“We’re always suggesting ways to help our clients increase consumption of fruits and vegetables. Utilizing packaging to inspire interest is a great strategy, and these bag and lid designs engage students and encourage them to eat more healthy snacks,” said Karen Nardozza, president and CEO of Moxxy. “We love when our clients are open to stand-out packaging, and our clients love the results.”

“Our customers and their students have so much fun with Corey!” shared Sarah Schlukebir, chief sales and marketing officer for Peterson Farms. “Our customers appreciate how customizable the packaging is—new themes and designs are created throughout the school year, and unique designs have been created for some school districts—plus students love seeing what’s next for Corey while they eat more fruit with their lunches.”

Brand leadership, customer satisfaction, and increased sales are the ultimate measure of successful results, and awards help recognize how smart strategy is realized through great design. Moxxy has received numerous awards from national and international competitions for their work on packaging, websites, brochures and other sales collateral, tradeshow exhibits, and other marketing materials. Prior awards have recognized design and communication excellence for bags, clamshell labels and display-ready cartons (DRCs) for Josie’s Organics; wine labels for Paraiso Vineyards; and mini sweet pepper bags and DRCs for Uesugi Farms.

The Davey Awards are presented and judged by AIVA, a 600+ member trade organization focused on honoring creativity, facilitating the exchange of new ideas and trends, and promoting innovations in communications and design thinking. AIVA’s members are visual arts professionals hailing from a wide range of acclaimed media, communications, advertising and marketing firms.

