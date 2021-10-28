Moxxy Strengthens Operations, Adds Cameron Dolan as Business & Accounting Director

Miami, FL — Moxxy Marketing, an award-winning, full-service marketing agency for fresh food and agriculture-based and related businesses, has expanded internal operations and its East Coast team with the addition of Cameron Dolan as Business & Accounting Director.

“Every business owner understands the importance of having strength in operations and behind-the-scenes support,” said Karen Nardozza, president and CEO of Moxxy. “Cameron hit the ground running by demonstrating know-how in accounting, HR and business operations, freeing the rest of the team to focus solely on what we do best; creating great strategic and creative work for our clients.”

Cameron grew up in coastal New Jersey and moved to Florida for college, where she earned a bachelor’s in finance from Florida State University. With previous career roles in accounting and operations management, Cameron brings a depth and breadth of experience to Moxxy.

“In my last position, I managed a team of 20 onboarding specialists and accountants, overseeing operations for a shared services company responsible for over 800 small and medium-sized businesses,” relates Dolan. “The experience demonstrated how hard work, transparency and consistency, make a business successful—all traits exemplified by the Moxxy team.”

“I knew from the start Cameron has what it takes to be a Moxxer,” Nardozza added. “She displays grit, initiative, and is able to see beyond an immediate task while maintaining a client-centric approach—all key skills needed to succeed at Moxxy. Cam has earned the trust and respect of her team in just a few months.”

