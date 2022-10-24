Moxxy Welcomes Seasoned Food and Beverage Veteran

Miami, FL — As part of a long-term growth strategy, Moxxy Marketing announced the recent hire of James (Jim) Rodman as its new Account Director servicing East Coast-based clients. In his new role, Jim will be leveraging an impressive career of leading successful food, beverage and produce brands to help Moxxy clients tell their stories and grow their businesses.

“We are very excited to have Jim on board with us. His proven skills in helping brands increase sales, revenue, and market share are invaluable resources for all of our clients,” shares Moxxy President and Chief Executive Officer, Karen Nardozza. “We were looking for a proven leader to support our continued expansion and growth on the East Coast, and I’m thrilled to have Jim join the Moxxy team.”

Rodman will be overseeing all marketing, branding, advertising, and sales support functions for East Coast agency clients, particularly in the Southeast, where Moxxy has a strong presence. He will also serve as lead for internal agency teams in brand strategy and business development activities.

Prior to joining Moxxy, Rodman served as the National U.S. Sales Director for a leading importer of fresh Haas Avocados and Persian Limes from Mexico. During this time, Rodman expanded domestic sales channels to include grocery retail, produce distributors, foodservice, food processors, and e-commerce. As a result of his efforts, the company saw a 70 percent increase in commodity revenues and outperformed its annual sales goal by +50 percent.

Previously, Rodman was Retail Sales Manager for an importer of authentic Italian foods where he spearheaded territory sales growth of 20 percent. He also served as Retail Sales Manager for a global leader in mineral water, dairy and plant-based products. While there, he directed revenue-driving campaigns for a brand portfolio of more than 200 SKUs, achieving the #1 ranking in total East Region revenue. Rodman also spent many years in the beverage industry, serving in regional marketing management roles for iconic beer and spirit brands.



“I’m excited to join this group of strategic and focused marketers, and helping Moxxy’s clients reach new heights for their brands,” says Rodman. “I believe that outstanding results begin with a solid strategy and are a reflection of excellent communication, a commitment to bottom-line performance, and the willingness to be innovative and perceptive in recognizing market opportunities. Moxxy epitomizes this philosophy and I’m confident we will generate big wins for all the brands we represent.”

Rodman is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He also serves as a Career Mentor as part of the ProfessioNOLE organization at the University, and is an active donor to the World Central Kitchen.

