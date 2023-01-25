Moxxy Wins Prestigious Awards for Packaging Designs

Miami, FL — Moxxy Marketing, which is known for its stand-out branding, packaging, strategy and design work for agriculture, food and beverage companies, recently won two distinguished awards for packaging design.



Best of the Year Packaging Design Awards from Graphic Design USA were extended for NuBerry Farms’ conventional and organic blueberry clamshell labels, and Peterson Farms’ Apple Sauce Treats cups and Apple Slices Treats bags. “It’s always a thrill when we get recognition from the professional design community,” shares Karen Nardozza, president and CEO at Moxxy. “But what’s most important to Moxxy and our clients is design that meets established communications and sales strategies, and the NuBerry and Peterson packages exceeded those goals.”



Moxxy also designed the logo for NuBerry Farms, which is a new brand created to differentiate Walker Farms’ retail products from their farm store and direct-to-consumer brand called Berry Brothers. NuBerry Farms wanted a modern, premium look for their retail brand that would be clean and distinguish itself from the other berry packages, and Moxxy delivered.



Peterson Farms processes and packages cups of apple sauce and bags of sliced apples for schools and other food service customers, so it is critical that kids find the packaging appealing and choose to pick up a cup or bag for a healthy addition to their school lunches. For the bags, to keep the designs as fresh as the apples inside, Moxxy modified the design with a theme for each month of the school year. For the apple sauce cups, colorful lids were designed for each of the nine fun flavors, which include Original, Cinnamon, Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berries and Peach.



“GDUSA is the leading association for graphic design and business communications. They had over 14,000 entries in this 59th Awards Competition, and we are thrilled to be acknowledged twice as a best-of-year winner,” Nardozza added.



Moxxy is a full-service marketing agency that takes a strategic approach to identifying and achieving marketing goals for fresh and processed food and beverage companies. See more of Moxxy’s award-winning and brand-growing work at getmoxxy.com.



About Moxxy Marketing :

Moxxy is a full-service marketing agency providing brand development, packaging design, website design, marketing strategy and planning, research, advertising, graphic design, and public relations for the agriculture and fresh food industries. For more info visit getmoxxy.com or find them on social media at facebook.com/moxxymarketing, instagram.com/moxxymarketing and linkedin.com/company/moxxy-marketing.



About Peterson Farms Family of Companies:

Founded in 1984 by Earl and Linda Peterson, Peterson Farms is dedicated to quality, food safety, and value. Peterson Farms, Inc. is one of North America’s premier fruit processing companies, and we are proud to serve our four core commodities – apples, tart and sweet cherries, and blueberries, to some of the world’s most recognizable brands and demanding industries. Headquartered in Shelby, MI, Peterson Farms operates six SQF-certified facilities encompassing over 2.0 million square feet of processing and storage space, including individual quick frozen (IQF), fresh apple processing, juice, sauce, controlled atmosphere storage as well as the largest freezer storage facility in the Midwest. Peterson Farms continues to grow by sticking to its founding principles of Food Safety and Reliability. Peterson Farms has organized the company around those values, investing in new processing technologies and markets along the way.



About NuBerry Farms : NuBerry Farms is a unique and recent partnership between Walker Berry Brothers and FruVeg Marketing, created in order to provide their customers with the highest quality berries, all year long. Walker Berry Brothers owns and operates berry farms in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Michigan, with their total acreage of berries farmed in the United States being approximately 2,600 acres. This control over production allows NuBerry Farms to service their customers with unwavering support. After the North American season ends, FruVeg provides NuBerry Farms’ customers with fresh berries from their numerous South American growers, in countries such as Peru, Argentina, and Chile. With a continued focus on quality, consistency, and innovation, NuBerry Farms is always looking for new opportunities to grow. This includes a recent venture into Mexican berry production and the expansion of the NuBerry Farms blackberry and raspberry programs. For more information, visit http://www.walkerbb.com or contact info@walkerbb.com.



About Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) :

For nearly 60 years, Graphic Design USA has been the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. GDUSA covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products and services. The GDUSA brand now includes a 50,000 visitor-a-month website, monthly e-newsletters, print and digital editions of the magazine, and several Design Annuals covering the best in Graphic Design, Package Design, Web Design, Inhouse Design and more. gdusa.com