Moxxy’s Integrated Marketing Campaign Gets Results and Wins Award for Crystal Valley Foods

Miami, FL — When Crystal Valley Foods, headquartered in Miami, FL, wanted a new advertising campaign to position the company as a contemporary, fresh, leading brand with a strong value proposition, they turned to the marketing and branding experts at Moxxy Marketing.

“Moxxy works exclusively with fresh produce and food businesses, we admired the work they had done for others, and when they say, ‘we get ag’, they really do,” said Katiana Valdes, director of marketing at Crystal Valley Foods. “This was our first professional advertising campaign, and we couldn’t be happier with the process, and the response we’ve been getting from our customers and prospects.”



Crystal Valley wanted to inform customers of their 25+ years of industry leadership, their wide variety of products, and their commitment to personalized customer service that distinguishes the brand from mere commodity suppliers. Each ad in the series highlights product variety by showcasing two products and reinforces the brand with a customized message focusing on a specific element of their business that is important to customers.



“Much of produce advertising features field shots or silhouetted product shots, and we wanted to make sure the Crystal Valley ads would stand out and differentiate not just with the messaging, but with a modern and bold visual presentation that is reflective of the brand,” relates Karen Nardozza, president and CEO at Moxxy. “We are thrilled to win another GDUSA award, as it is recognition from the professional design community that the design enhances the messaging and achieves the strategic goals and objectives for the ads.”



While initially intended to be deployed only as digital and print ads, the response was so favorable and everybody loved it so much that they decided to expand the ads into an integrated marketing campaign to build stronger brand awareness. “It just made sense to leverage the look and messaging into our tradeshow exhibits and beyond,” Valdes added, “and seeing it big and bold on our trucks on the road or at customer’s DCs, reinforces our messaging to all stake holders, including employees, consumers and customers.”



Based on the success of the campaign and the quality of the design, Moxxy and Crystal Valley decided to enter the 59th Graphic Design USA Design Awards Competition. With over 14,000 entries, this prestigious competition attracts attention throughout the communications world, and reflects the many ways in which graphic design shapes business, society, culture and causes. Less than 10% of the entries receive recognition, and the Crystal Valley Foods campaign was honored as a best-of-year winner.



Moxxy is a full-service marketing agency that takes a strategic approach to identifying and achieving marketing goals for fresh and processed food and beverage companies. See more of Moxxy’s award-winning and brand-growing work at getmoxxy.com.



