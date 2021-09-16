Mucci Farms Expanding West – Entering an Exclusive Marketing Agreement with Casey Houweling in Camarillo, CA

(Kingsville, Ontario) – Mucci Farms is excited to announce that they have entered an exclusive marketing agreement with Casey Houweling to market all produce grown in the Camarillo, California facility under the Mucci Farms brand and trademarks. As part of the agreement, Mucci Farms will also be opening two new distribution centres in Camarillo, California and Delta, B.C. “It’s an exciting day for us as this establishes a presence for us out West. Partnering with the well-respected Houweling’s team gives us a strong starting point in the region as we look to expand our reach across the continent,” said Bert Mucci, CEO of Mucci Farms. “Houweling’s growing team lives up to their slogan of Mastery Under Glass, and we’re looking forward to bringing their premium product into the Mucci Group.”

This new partnership will benefit from the lifelong growing expertise of Bert Mucci and Casey Houweling who are both 2nd generation growers with an immense passion and drive to further the industry through advanced growing practices and world class innovation. “We were looking for an exceptional marketing company that would meet the needs of what we grow and that can maximize the returns for quality produce. It was important to us that we chose a marketer who understands not only what it takes to market, but also understands what it takes to grow great quality produce,” said Casey Houweling, who will oversee the growing operation alongside his very capable daughter, Monica Paulson. “We also focus heavily on growing in a sustainable manner by using waste energy, closed loop recycling systems and biological pest controls to minimize the impact on the planet.” Year-round production of a variety of tomatoes and cucumbers will start in mid-October.

This arrangement provides Mucci Farms with a North American footprint allowing the company to service National retailers coast-to-coast offering exciting opportunities to on-board a number of new west coast customers. With the third and final phase of the Company’s first 75-acre US expansion in Huron, Ohio complete, the partnership with Casey Houweling reinforces Mucci Farms’ commitment to strategically grow within the United States and establish a critical presence on the West Coast. This effort is further supported by the Company’s two new distribution centres in Michigan and Texas.

Houweling’s was originally founded in 1956 by Cornelius Houweling who began with a floral greenhouse and berry farm in Langley, British Columbia. His son Casey joined the family business in 1976 and spearheaded growth and expansion leading to US expansion into California in 1996, making Houweling’s produce a premium source of high-quality vegetables in the region.

Growing fresh produce for over 60 years, Mucci Farms is a vertically integrated produce marketing business with a combined acreage of over 2000 acres that includes a vast global partner network. Headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, the award-winning company is dedicated to continual investments in automation and technology along with a high level of research and development to offer consumers the most flavourful varieties in the world.