Mucci Farms Shares News of the Passing of Senior Director, Dan Branson

It is with great sadness and regret, that we announce the passing of our colleague and friend, Dan Branson, who suddenly passed away on Saturday, March 11th. Dan joined the Mucci Farms team in August 2021 as Senior Director of Business and Product Development after a long career in the produce industry, most notably with Loblaw Companies. “We have worked with Dan on both sides of the business for nearly 20 years,” said Bert Mucci, CEO. “More than a great produce executive, he was also a fine man that was well liked by everyone. We are heartbroken for his family and offer our deepest condolences to them.”

Mucci Farms’ relationship with Dan started long before his employment with the company, as he was a key figure in spearheading numerous programs as a retail executive, including the innovative greenhouse strawberry project. Since joining the supply side of the industry, he greatly assisted the sales and marketing teams with his extensive understanding of the retail environment. He enthusiastically offered his insights on a variety of topics both internally and externally, with a special passion for the major global challenges of the day. Dan was a forward-thinker and thought leader that also served as a Board Member for the Canadian Produce Marketing Association. He will be missed in every corner of the produce industry.

“Dan was more than a colleague, he was a dear friend,” said Joe Spano, Managing Partner and VP of Sales and Marketing. “He made a lasting impression on the Mucci Farms family and the expertise he eagerly shared with our team will continue to serve the company for many years. We will miss him dearly.”

Dan, 57, leaves behind his mother and son. Funeral details will be made available on the Mucci Farms LinkedIn and Facebook pages when they are available sometime this week.