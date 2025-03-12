Mushroom Council Adds Top Produce Marketers to Fuel Growth

As fresh mushrooms gain momentum in the marketplace, the Mushroom Council is expanding its marketing team with the addition of two seasoned produce marketing leaders.

Cristie Mather steps in as Vice President of Marketing, and Adriane Rippberger joins as Director of Marketing. Together, they bring decades of expertise in fresh produce marketing and commodity board strategy, positioning the Council to drive even greater awareness and demand for fresh mushrooms.

Both will play key roles in leading the Mushroom Council’s marketing and communications efforts, including consumer, trade and industry programs.

“There has never been more interest, conversation and culinary innovation surrounding fresh mushrooms,” said Amy Wood, Mushroom Council President and CEO. “Cristie and Adriane are seasoned pros at transforming ideas into action – helping turn emerging trends in the food space into everyday choices. Their expertise will be instrumental in making fresh mushrooms even more top-of-mind for consumers and trade partners alike.”

Collectively in their careers, Mather and Rippberger have helped shape marketing strategies for dozens of food and beverage organizations over the years both at agencies and in-house, including commodity boards, brands and associations representing apples, avocados, berries, dairy, grapes, pears, watermelon, potatoes, nuts and more.

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.