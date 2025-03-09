Mushroom Council Announces Newly Elected Board Members and Officers

At its February 12-13 meeting in San Antonio, the Mushroom Council welcomed two new board members and elected new officers for 2025. The nine-member Council is composed of eight domestic growers and one importer representing four regions. The program’s purpose is to maintain and expand existing mushroom markets and uses. The newly elected board members are Chris Alonzo, Pietro Industries (Region 2) and Tony Stachurski, Kitchen Pride (Region 1).

Also at the meeting, the Council honored outgoing board member Meghan Klotzbach, C.P. Yeatman & Sons/Mother Earth, for her many years of service to the Council and industry.

Newly elected officers are:

Chairperson: Michael Stephan, Monterey Mushrooms

Vice Chairperson: Pat Jurgensmeyer, J-M Farms

Secretary: Laura Matar, Giorgio Mushrooms

Treasurer: Jack Guan, Terra Garden/Guan’s Mushroom

The officers’ responsibilities include ensuring the Council develops and implements an annual research, marketing and promotions plan, and ensuring the Council manages and follows its annual budget.

The full board now consists of:

Region 1 (Includes all states except for CA and PA):

Pat Jurgensmeyer, J-M Farms Inc.

Michael Stephan, Monterey Mushrooms

Tony Stachurski – Kitchen Pride Mushroom Farm

Region 2 (Includes Pennsylvania):

Tina Ellor, Phillips Mushroom Farms

Laura Matar, Giorgio Mushrooms

Keith Silfee, Needham Mushrooms

Chris Alonzo, Pietro Industries

Region 3 (Includes California):

Jack Guan, California Terra Garden/Guan’s Mushroom

Region 4 (Includes importers):

Kelly Hale – Highline Mushrooms

Mushroom Council Calls for Nominations — 2026-2028 Term

A call for nominations for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2026, is now open. Completed nomination forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than May 1, 2025.

The regions with positions available are:

Region 1 (All states except CA & PA): Two 3-year terms

Region 2 (Pennsylvania): One 3-year term

Eligibility:

All producers, who produce, on average, over 500,000 pounds of mushrooms annually for fresh use and are not exempt may nominate one or more candidates, provided that they produce within the specified region. To qualify as a candidate or to nominate a candidate, an individual must be a producer. Producer means any person engaged in the production of mushrooms who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss of such mushrooms and who produces, on average, over 500,000 pounds of mushrooms per year for the fresh market and not exempt from paying assessments.

For more information, please contact Cheryl@mushroomcouncil.org.

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.