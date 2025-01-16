Mushroom Council Celebrates Jason’s Deli’s New Mushroom Menu Offerings

Cheesy Truffle Pastas Combine Fresh Mushrooms and Savory Truffle Cheese Sauce

The Mushroom Council kicks off the new year by celebrating Jason’s Deli’s latest limited-time offerings (LTOs) that put fresh mushrooms front and center.

Now through March, Jason’s Deli – with support from the Mushroom Council – is menuing two irresistible Cheesy Truffle Pastas with fresh mushrooms. Guests can choose between classic cheesy pasta or a cheesy chicken pasta, both featuring fresh mushrooms and spinach, paired with a savory truffle cheese sauce served over penne pasta and finished with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese. Each dish is served with a side of toasted herb focaccia.

Family-owned and community-focused, Jason’s Deli serves guests at 239 delis in 27 states. Known for its dedication to quality ingredients and innovative flavors, Jason’s Deli continues to delight customers with menu items that blend indulgence with feel-good ingredients.

To promote their new mushroom-centric pastas, the restaurant is engaging customers online, in-store and through whimsical stickers that celebrate mushrooms’ one-of-a-kind flavor and versatility. Jason’s Deli will also encourage guests to celebrate Mushroom Monday, a weekly reminder to enjoy the umami-packed goodness of fresh mushrooms.

“Fresh mushrooms are having their moment, available at restaurants nationwide as center-of-the-plate meals, and we wanted to start the year embracing the mushroom trend,” said Clare Wilson, Vice President of Culinary R&D at Jason’s Deli. “Mushrooms are not only delicious and versatile but also a perfect complement to the cheesy, savory flavors in our new truffle pastas. These dishes highlight how mushrooms can bring depth and richness to every bite, making them a must-try for our guests.”

The Mushroom Council is amplifying the menu promotions with a robust social media influencer initiative and targeted digital advertising, ensuring fresh mushrooms remain top of mind for Jason’s Deli fans throughout the nation.

“Jason’s Deli’s Cheesy Truffle Pastas with fresh mushrooms are the perfect way to start 2025,” said Amy Wood, President of the Mushroom Council. “This menu promotion celebrates everything fresh mushrooms bring to the table: rich flavor, unmatched versatility and a touch of everyday indulgence. We greatly appreciate Jason’s Deli for showcasing how mushrooms can elevate any dish while at the same time supporting our nation’s mushroom growers in such a meaningful way.”

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.

