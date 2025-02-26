Mushroom Council Hosts Industry-Wide Marketing Summit in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Mushroom Council hosted more than 40 mushroom industry marketers and executives in San Antonio earlier this month for the 2025 Mushroom Marketing Summit. Scheduled alongside the Council’s board meeting, the Summit provided an opportunity for industry members to collaborate, share insights and discuss strategies to drive fresh mushroom demand.

Summit highlights included presentations on consumer trends, new consumer segmentation data, and retail merchandising insights, as well as retail tours of H-E-B and Central Market and a culinary presentation at Pullman Market by acclaimed local chefs from Mixtli, Fife & Farro, Mezquite and Isidore.

“The mushroom industry is poised for tremendous growth,” said Amy Wood, President and CEO of the Mushroom Council. “Mushrooms meet an array of today’s consumer needs and shoppers are more open to exploring the mushroom category than ever before. We gathered to share knowledge and explore fresh ideas to grow mushroom demand with current and new generations of consumers. The enthusiasm and engagement from attendees made it clear: mushrooms are making a move, and by unifying our marketing focus, we can accelerate industry growth.”

