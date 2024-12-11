MycoTechnology Names Jordi Ferre as Chief Executive Officer

MycoTechnology, Inc. has appointed Jordi Ferre as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 02, 2025. Ranjan Patnaik, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, who has been acting as interim CEO, will continue to serve as MycoTechnology’s CTO.

Ferre joins leading food technology innovator, MycoTechnology, with over 30 years of general management experience in the global food, value-added ingredients, and Agri-tech industries. He will be relocating to the Denver, Colorado area, where MycoTechnology’s headquarters are based. Currently, he serves as Global Food Division Head at HealthTech Bioactives, a global ingredient specialist that produces solutions for active pharmaceutical ingredients, taste modulation, functional health and animal nutrition.

Prior to his role at HealthTech Bioactives, Ferre was CEO of AgroFresh, Inc., a public company operating in the food preservation space, as well as COO of PureCircle™, where he was instrumental in establishing the Stevia sweetener market worldwide. His other industry-relevant leadership positions include VP of Sales and Marketing, Sucralose division at Tate & Lyle, and CEO of Alvinesa Natural Ingredients S.A., where he drove growth and innovation across sweeteners, colors, antioxidants and other natural ingredient markets.

“With his extensive commercial experience in natural, value-added ingredients, Jordi is well-suited to lead MycoTechnology through continued growth, including the development and launch of new, naturally derived sugar reduction solutions,” said Rob Case, Chairman of the MycoTechnology Board of Directors, “We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard and believe that he will be a transformative leader to support the company’s progress, culture, mission and values.”

Ferre adds, “Based on its impressive technological developments to date and continuous innovation, MycoTechnology is ready to enter its next chapter of growth, bringing breakthrough natural solutions with a lasting impact. I am excited for the opportunity to accelerate the company’s expansion while strengthening both internal culture and global strategic partnerships.”

About MycoTechnology, Inc.

Established in 2013 and based in Aurora, Colorado, MycoTechnology fuses nature, science, and culinary innovation to deliver value-added ingredients for healthier, better-tasting and more sustainable food. Harnessing the power of fungi with its advanced fermentation technology, Myco targets the industry’s most pervasive challenges to transform the future of food. With $220M raised so far from prominent investors across different sectors, MycoTechnology has created a sustainable, state-of-the-art, 86,000 sq ft facility, producing innovative ingredients via mushroom mycelial fermentation. Its award-winning flavor modifier, ClearIQ™ natural flavor, is sold globally to major flavor houses, co-manufacturers, distributors and CPG firms. MycoTechnology continues to uncover new solutions from fungi, including its latest discovery, Honey Truffle Sweetener. Collectively, these products offer new ways to address complex food system challenges around the globe and increase the availability of delicious, nutritious, clean-label foods. Leveraging their powerful technology and the intelligence of nature, Myco pursues ongoing discovery and innovation for the food industry and beyond.