NABC Announces New Members of Its Expanded Board of Directors

FOLSOM, Calif. – The North American Blueberry Council (NABC) today released the full slate of its recently elected board of directors, including new president Pat Goin of Goin’s Blueberry Lane in Indiana, and other board officers. Starting in 2023, the board has been expanded from six to 15 members.

The NABC board is charged with addressing issues, opportunities and industry practices that drive success and profitability in the production and distribution of blueberries in North America and around the world. Over the past two years, the NABC’s board leadership has taken a bold approach to further develop and drive the organization’s mission, including the expansion of board representation and new categories of membership to encourage membership growth.

Prior to her tenure as NABC board president, Goin served as vice chair of the board and chair of the NABC’s Government Affairs Committee. She was also the chair of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council’s (USHBC) Good Practices Committee.

“NABC continues to be uniquely positioned to unite our industry efforts,” explained Goin. “I look forward to working with our newly expanded board to accomplish together what none of us could accomplish alone. This is an exciting evolution for our organization, and I’m proud to be a part of where we are going.”

In addition to Goin, the 2023 executive board includes:

• Teddy Koukoulis, Chair Elect, Fabulous Farms LLC

• Ellie Norris, Secretary, Norris Farms LLC

• Art Galletta, Treasurer, Atlantic Blueberry Co.

• Ken Patterson, Past Chair, Island Grove LLC

Newly elected members of the board include:

• Tom Avinelis, AgriCare Inc.

• Chelsea Consalo, Consalo Family Farms

• David Jackson, Family Tree Farms

• Brittany Lee, Florida Blue Farms

• Jason Smith, Fraser Berry Farms

• Cesar Ortiz Mendoza, Aba Value/Berries Paradise

• Bo Slack, California Giant Berry Farms

• Ryan Lockman, North Bay Produce

• Derek Eisele, Scenic Fruit

• Todd Sanders, California Blueberry Commission

About the North American Blueberry Council

Since 1965, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) has been the voice of the blueberry industry in the U.S. and Canada. NABC’s members represent approximately 70% of the North American highbush blueberry crop. NABC was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHABC), a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more at nabcblues.org.