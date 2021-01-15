NABC Vice President of Global Business Development to Serve on ATAC for Fruits and Vegetables

NABC Vice President of Global Business Development Alicia Adler has been appointed to serve on the USDA/USTR’s Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Trade in Fruits and Vegetables.

The appointment was announced by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Adler is one of 67 people appointed today to serve on six agricultural technical advisory committees that provide technical advice and guidance from the perspective of their specific product sectors.



“I’m proud to represent NABC and the interests and needs of our growers and handlers at the federal level. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the committee and the new administration to provide insights into the technical barriers to trade facing specialty crop producers,” Adler said.



This group of appointed advisers will serve until 2025.



View the full list of appointees here.