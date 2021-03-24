NAPAR’S 22nd Annual Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament is Scheduled for May 8th

Washington, DC – NAPAR’s annual golf tournament honoring the memory of produce industry leader Pete Class, the former CEO of the Class Produce Group, is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021. More than 100 golfers from the industry will tee-off on the challenging Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough, NJ, in a shotgun start at 8:30 in the morning. The round will be followed by recognition of the winners and a raffle, featuring cash prizes, consumer electronics and golf equipment.

The tournament enjoys the support of many industry sponsors. NAPAR’s Chairman, Matthew D’Arrigo of D’Arrigo Brothers Co. of New York, said the “the generous support of our sponsors in the industry and their strong relationships with NAPAR’s members is what makes the tournament successful.” The tournament’s sponsors are recognized at the course and on NAPAR’s website.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available on the NAPAR website (www.napar.org) or by calling NAPAR’s President, John Motley, at 202 441 8935. Sponsorship commitments received by Tuesday, May 4thth will be recognized on the course.

The annual event is planned and coordinated by the NAPAR Golf Tournament Committee consisting of Stephen Oroszlany of Wakefern Food Corp., Bill Class of The Class Produce Group and Matthew D’Arrigo, NAPAR’s Chairman.

About NAPAR: NAPAR, the National Association of Perishable Agricultural Receivers, is based in Washington, DC. It is the only fresh produce association focused exclusively on and representing the unique interests of produce wholesalers and receivers in the U.S. NAPAR members are some of the leading wholesale receivers in the country. Most are family-owned, multi-generational businesses. The NAPAR Board meets twice a year and all members are invited to participate.