Nasoya Launches ‘Power of 9’ Campaign to Fuel Inspiration and Empower Women to Explore Plant-Based Proteins

Plant-based WNBA athlete, Aaliyah Edwards, and sports dietitian, Kelly Jones, lend their voices to celebrate and support women with the power of information



FULLERTON, Calif. — Protein is essential, yet women often struggle to get enough quality protein. One obstacle that’s easy to overcome is misinformation. To help, Nasoya by Pulmuone, the country’s #1 brand of tofu, is launching its “Power of 9” campaign that’s equal parts education and inspiration.

Central to education is the emphasis on “9” – referring to the nine essential amino acids that make up any complete protein. In addition to supporting lean muscle mass and muscle function, protein supports immune and metabolic functions, and also aids satiety and healthy blood sugar responses. All animal proteins are complete proteins, but there are also plant-based foods that are complete. Tofu, one of the cleanest sources of plant-based protein, features all nine essential amino acids and is a perfect, complete protein that can support women’s protein needs at every stage of life.

Nasoya has teamed up with Board Certified Sports Dietitian, Kelly Jones as the campaign’s nutrition advisor. Working with athletes of all levels, Jones helps women stay at the top of their game through proper nutrition and counters the narrative that protein can’t come from plants.

To add inspiration, the brand is also celebrating stories of powerful women that are proving you can be at peak physical performance while adhering to a plant-based diet. Today, there are examples everywhere of women breaking barriers in sport, and many of them are plant-based, including Aaliyah Edwards, plant-based since age seven, who just completed her rookie year in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics.

“Tofu is an accessible, high-quality protein source that is often underestimated,” says Ellen Kim, Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. “We think any diet a woman chooses is great – whether she wants to be exclusively plant-based, flexitarian or omnivore, but she deserves the power of choice and that can only come when she is fully informed. This campaign is about giving people the information they need to make the best choices for themselves.”

Power of 9 Education & Inspiration Hub

Once relegated to the sidelines, Nasoya believes it’s time for tofu to make the starting lineup.

Launched today, Nasoya’s Power of 9 website serves as a resource for all things tofu, providing women with the tools they need to make informed choices about how they’re fueling their bodies.

The site features FAQs and advice from Jones, who explains: “In my line of work, there is a shocking amount of confusion about how to get adequate levels of protein and a lot of outdated bias against plant-based diets. Tofu is not only an excellent source of high-quality protein, but is also rich in key nutrients like calcium, iron, and magnesium. It’s a versatile staple ingredient that can add protein power to any meal and serves those following plant-based and omnivorous eating patterns, alike.”

The site also spotlights rising basketball star Aaliyah Edwards and her favorite tofu recipe, who knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. As a plant-based athlete who is dedicated to her sport, Edwards prioritizes her nutrition and focuses on protein to ensure she’s able to recover and perform to the best of her ability.

“One of the first decisions I remember making at a very young age was wanting to become an elite athlete, and the second was to become a vegetarian. I’ve been enjoying a plant-based diet since I was seven years old, and honestly, it’s been one of the best choices I’ve ever made,” says Aaliyah Edwards, professional plant-based athlete. “As an athlete, people often ask if it’s hard to stick with it, and my answer is always the same: Nope! The variety, flavors, and nutrition are endless. That’s why I’m so excited to partner with Nasoya and share how easy it can be to fuel your body with tasty, nutritious options. So, what are you waiting for? Get your TOFU on!!”

The Power of 9 campaign website also features high-protein plant-based recipe ideas and information on how to pick the tofu that’s right for each one. With options ranging from Super Firm Tofu to Silken Tofu, Nasoya’s tofu can be incorporated into a variety of dishes including smoothies, salads, soups, desserts, bowls and more.

Nasoya is also inviting consumers to join the Power of 9 movement with a sweepstakes, offering a chance to win tofu product coupons, Instacart gift cards, Nasoya swag or a grand prize one-year gym membership.* For complete details and official rules, visit https://www.nasoya.com/nasoya-power-of-9-sweepstakes-official-rules/.

To enter the sweepstakes and learn more about the Power of 9 campaign, visit https://www.nasoya.com/power-of-9/.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss’ables, Plantspired Steak and many more. The Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest or Instagram.

*Grand prize will be awarded in the form of $1,000 Sponsor designated gift card(s). Consumers can enter the sweepstakes on the Power of 9 website.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Nasoya Power of 9 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Pulmuone Foods USA, d/b/a Nasoya Foods USA. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 1/6/25 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 2/3/25.