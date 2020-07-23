Nasoya Releases New Probiotic-Packed Kimchi Relish Line

Nasoya, America’s #1 tofu brand, is expanding its successful line of vegan kimchi with the launch of a new kimchi-based product—Vegan Kimchi Relish.

As consumers continue to search for more plant-based, functional foods, Nasoya is on the forefront creating new convenient and delicious vegan products. In fact, according to a recent study, over 65% of consumers are looking for food and drinks with added functional ingredients.

Nasoya’s new Vegan Kimchi Relish is an all-in-one hot sauce and kimchi condiment that contains billions of probiotics to help promote digestive health. Vegan Kimchi Relish is fermented and made with Nasoya’s authentic Korean kimchi, packed with essential amino acids and minerals. New Vegan Kimchi Relish is also made with no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Available in mild and spicy flavors, Vegan Kimchi Relish is the perfect addition to sandwiches, hot dogs, pizzas, salads, and a variety of other popular dishes. The relish combines sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors that will add a punch to any of your favorite foods.