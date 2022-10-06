Natalie’s Juice Company is Squeezing the Highest Quality Juice from this Year’s Peak-Harvest Citrus Crop

FORT PIERCE, FL – For Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company fall represents the peak harvest season for their favorite crop, citrus fruits. This year’s harvest is offering a tremendous variety of sweet tasting oranges and other fresh citrus fruits that make outstanding juices.

“When your citrus juice contains only one ingredient, you’ve got to make sure that ingredient is of the highest quality available,” said Marygrace Sexton, CEO of Natalie’s Juice Company. “This year, we’re sourcing nature’s most delectable Hamlin, Pineapple, and Valencia oranges, each of which will be squeezed fresh in our handcrafted batches of our award-winning juices.”

The peak season oranges Natalie’s uses for their juice include:

Hamlin Oranges are a sought-after, early season juicing orange known for its smooth and deliciously tangy-sweet flavor profile.

As a family of fourth-generation citrus growers, Natalie’s remains dedicated to meticulously producing and squeezing only the highest-quality fruits available. The company handpicks only the sweetest oranges from Florida and blends them with fruit from other regions.

“We strive to produce a juice with a consistent flavor profile,” reports Natalie’s Vice President of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “We always use the sweetest, most mature fruit available to make our authentically clean juice, but there’s always a little variation in taste due to the varieties of peak harvest oranges and grapefruit used.”

Oranges and grapefruit are some of the body’s best sources of Vitamin C, which is valued for supporting the immune system especially as the winter flu season approaches. Both are high in antioxidants and good for heart health and skin health.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s authentically clean juices, visit www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company:

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide. Natalie’s has appeared on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies, has been named best tasting orange juice by Good Housekeeping and Woman’s Day, and awarded best vegetable juice by Clean Eating magazine among other major awards.

