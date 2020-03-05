National Association of Perishable Agricultural Receivers (NAPAR) Hosts 21st Annual Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament on May 9th

Washington, DC – NAPAR’s annual golf tournament honoring the memory of produce industry leader Pete Class, the former CEO of the Class Produce Group, is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020. More than 100 golfers from the industry will tee off at Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough, NJ, in a shotgun start at 8:30 in the morning. The round will be followed by an awards luncheon and a raffle, featuring cash prizes, consumer electronics and golf equipment.

The event’s namesake, W.D. “Pete” Class, had successfully developed the Baltimore, MD-based wholesale receiving business originally established by his father in 1936 into several diversified companies — which are now named The Class Produce Group. Pete, who passed away in 2002, continues to be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to quality, freshness, and customer service.

The tournament enjoys the support of many industry sponsors. NAPAR’s Chairman, Matthew D’Arrigo of D’Arrigo Brothers Co. of New York, said “the continued success of NAPAR’s Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament is due to the hard work of our members and the generous support of our sponsors.” The tournament’s sponsors are recognized at the course, in event programs, and on NAPAR’s website.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available and those interested in sponsoring may do so via the website or by calling NAPAR’s President, John Motley, at 202 580 8012. Sponsorship commitments received by Tuesday, May 7th will be recognized on the course.

The annual event is planned and coordinated by the NAPAR Golf Tournament Committee consisting of Stephen Oroszlany of Wakefern Food Corp., Bill Class of The Class Produce Group and Matthew D’Arrigo, NAPAR’s Chairman.

About NAPAR: NAPAR, the National Association of Perishable Agricultural Receivers, is based in Washington, DC. It is the only fresh produce association focused exclusively on and representing the unique interests of produce wholesalers and receivers in the U.S. NAPAR members are among the leading wholesale receivers in the country. Most are family-owned, multi-generational businesses. The NAPAR Board meets twice a year, and all members are invited to participate.