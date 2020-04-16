National Association of Perishable Agricultural Receivers (NAPAR) Re-schedules the 21st Annual Pete Class Memorial Golf Tournament to August 15th

Washington, DC – NAPAR’s annual golf tournament honoring the memory of produce industry leader Pete Class, the former CEO of the Class Produce Group, has been re-scheduled for Saturday, August 15th.

“Right now, our collective focus is on the health and well being of our members, their staffs, and the customers they serve,” said NAPAR’s president, John Motley. He continued, “Given the obvious need to re-schedule, our hope is the idea of an enjoyable round of golf with industry friends on August 15th will provide our supporters with a moment of respite during this challenging time for our industry and our country.”

The event’s namesake, W.D. “Pete” Class, had successfully developed the Baltimore, MD-based wholesale receiving business originally established by his father in 1936 into several diversified companies — which are now named The Class Produce Group. Pete, who passed away in 2002, continues to be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to quality, freshness, and customer service.

The annual event is planned and coordinated by the NAPAR Golf Tournament Committee consisting of Stephen Oroszlany of Wakefern Food Corp., Bill Class of The Class Produce Group and Matthew D’Arrigo, NAPAR’s Chairman.

Questions about the new tournament date, golf reservations or sponsorship opportunities should be directed to John Motley, at 202 441 8935, or by emailing jmotley@napar.org. Details are also available via the NAPAR website: www.napar.org.

About NAPAR: NAPAR, the National Association of Perishable Agricultural Receivers, is based in Washington, DC. It is the only fresh produce association focused exclusively on and representing the unique interests of produce wholesalers and receivers in the U.S. NAPAR members are among the leading wholesale receivers in the country. Most are family-owned, multi-generational businesses. The NAPAR Board meets twice a year, and all members are invited to participate.

