National Mango Board 2023 Mango Display Bins Available to Shippers

Orlando, FL. – The National Mango Board (NMB) is offering a limited number of Honey and Rounds display bins to both U.S. retailers and U.S. mango shippers on a first-come, first-served basis. The 2023 Honey bins are ready to ship, while the Rounds bins will be ready to deliver in March.

If your NMB marketing consultant has not contacted you, please reach out to them to get your order in. If you don’t know who your consultant is, you may reach out to Tammy Wiard, twiard@mango.org.

The first-come, first-served bin program is designed for shippers to provide mango bins to retailers that are not receiving bins through their account managers at the NMB. Prior to ordering, shippers should check the list of retail partners to avoid sending bins to retailers that are already scheduled to receive bins for their full store count. This list is included on the bin order form, found here: Bins Order Form

These bins are colorful and fun, with eye-catching graphics and are used to boost in-store sales. Seasonal inserts are available to use for Nutrition, Cinco de Mango, and Grilling messaging, with more to come later this year. The bins are made of durable corrugated material with an aqueous coating for added strength. All can be found at the NMB website: https://www.mango.org/mango–bins–headers/

The deadline to order the Honey and Rounds display bins is February 1, or when all bins have been reserved. There is no cost for these bins, but quantities are limited, so please don’t delay.

