National Mango Board, Disney and Fandango Team Up for ‘Unleash the Joy’ Sweepstakes

From May 6 through June 15, just $5 in mango purchases will give Disney fans a chance to win Lilo & Stitch Fandango movie tickets and a grand-prize of $4,000 towards a Hawaiian vacation



ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hawaiian word for joy is ‘hau’oli,’ and this summer, The National Mango Board (NMB), Disney and Fandango are bringing hau’oli to fans nationwide through a special collaboration in celebration of Disney’s highly anticipated live-action film, Lilo & Stitch.

Hawaiʻi serves as the perfect backdrop for a NMB and Disney Lilo & Stitch collaboration. Hawaiʻi is home to more than 500 mango varietals, celebrating the unique and diverse flavors that mangos bring to any occasion. Just like Stitch’s mischievous yet lovable nature, mangos add a splash of excitement and joy to everyday life. Mangos, with their bright and joyful essence, complement the ʻ Ohana’ (family) theme of the film, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and emotions.

This collaboration blends the tropical flavors of mango with the fun and mischief of Stitch, creating an exciting experience for fans of all ages.

The National Mango Board and Fandango will offer a chance to win* one of 1,500 Fandango Promotional Codes to be used towards the purchase of two movie tickets (up to $15 per ticket including ticket price and associated fees and charges, up to $30 total) to enjoy the film on the big screen. One lucky grand prize individual will have the chance to win* $4,000 towards a tropical vacation to have their very own Hawaiian adventure!

“Families go grocery shopping together, so there’s no better tie-in than mangos to create the perfect ʻOhana vibe, also with an opportunity to win big,” said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. “This collaboration allows us to highlight the unique connection between fresh mangos and the Hawaiian Islands, while celebrating the spirit of ‘ʻOhana’ and the pure ‘hau’oli’ that both NMB and this beloved Disney story represent.”

Shoppers who spend $5 on mangos in one transaction, in-store and online, from May 6 through June 15 can submit an image of their receipt for the opportunity to receive a $5 Fandango Promo Code** to be applied to a Fandango movie ticket to see Lilo & Stitch and one entry into the Unleash the Joy Sweepstakes.

The comprehensive campaign will feature engaging content across paid and organic social media, showcasing delicious mango recipes and the playful spirit of Lilo & Stitch. A dedicated online landing page will feature exclusive recipes, including fresh mango creations and campaign details. Targeted public relations outreach to media and influencers will generate excitement and awareness. Eye-catching retail activations, including bin headers, iron man posters and shelf posters, will drive consumer engagement in-store.

To learn more about the National Mango Board and stay up-to-date on all mango-related news, visit Mango.org.

About National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.

About Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

“Lilo & Stitch,” the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family, will open exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025. A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. The film is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. and D.C. RESIDENTS 18 AND OLDER (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO). Starts at 12:01 AM PT on 5/6/25 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 6/15/25. Void where prohibited. Grand Prize will be awarded as a $4,000 check. For official rules, eligibility, full details (including how to enter without a purchase), and prizes, visit www.activaterewards.com/Mango/rules.

**Limited time offer. While supplies last. Buy $5 of mangos in one transaction to qualify for a $5 Fandango Promo Code valid toward one admission to Lilo & Stitch. Limits and restrictions apply. See www.activaterewards.com/Mango/details for full offer details and participation instructions. FANDANGO and the Fandango Logo are registered trademarks of Fandango Media, LLC.