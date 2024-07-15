National Mango Board Scores Sweet Partnership with University of Mississippi Athletics

The two organizations are joining forces to bring a juicy twist to collegiate sports

Oxford, MS – The National Mango Board is proud to announce its partnership with the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Athletics. Building on their initial collaboration, the National Mango Board will now sponsor all Ole Miss football and basketball home games for the 2024-2025 season. This partnership kicks off with the highly anticipated Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee State football game on Sept. 7, 2024, where the National Mango Board will serve as the official game sponsor.

This enhanced partnership signifies a major milestone for the National Mango Board, further integrating its mission to promote the health benefits and delicious taste of mango with the vibrant energy of collegiate sports. Fans can taste the joy of mangos during a season filled with activities, engaging promotions, and numerous opportunities to sample this tropical fruit at select home games.

Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and the upcoming sports season stating, “We are looking forward to kicking off our partnership with Ole Miss Athletics, extending our support to all football and basketball home games for the 2024-2025 season. This collaboration allows us to celebrate the joy of mango with an even larger audience. We look forward to engaging with the Ole Miss community, enhancing their game-day experiences with our refreshing fruit. Hotty Toddy!”

As part of the sponsorship, the National Mango Board will be involved in various promotional activities throughout the football and basketball seasons, aiming to increase awareness about the versatility and health benefits of mango among students, athletes and fans. Each home game will feature unique mango-themed experiences, making every visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the SBJ Pavilion at Ole Miss memorable.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the National Mango Board to include all home games for both football and basketball,” said Chris Helsel, general manager of Ole Miss Sports Properties. “Their dedication to promoting healthy living aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our fans and student-athletes throughout the entire season.”

All Ole Miss Athletics sponsorship agreements are managed by athletic multimedia rights holder Ole Miss Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics.

Join us for an exciting 2024-2025 season of Ole Miss football at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Let’s cheer on the Rebels and savor the sweet taste of mango all season long!

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agricultural promotion group funded by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board envisionsmangos transitioning from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, driving awareness and consumption across the nation. Learn more at www.mango.org.